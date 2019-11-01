EPPING, N.H. — Two people were killed Thursday night when a wrong-way driver caused a multiple vehicle crash near Epping, N.H.

New Hampshire State Police responded to a report around 11:40 p.m. of a multiple vehicle collision on Route 101 near Exit 7.

Ryan Kittredge, 31, of Derry, N.H. was driving a 1998 Dodge 1500 when he reportedly made a U-Turn on Route 101 westbound and began traveling eastbound in the westbound lane. John Johnson, 58, of New Ipswich, N.H. was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala and was unable to avoid crashing into the Dodge.

Both vehicles were disabled, blocking both lanes on Route 101. Andrew Neeper, 23, of Raymond, N.H. was driving a 2015 Ford Fusion and was unable to see the vehicles, since they were completely dark. Neeper's Ford collided with the Dodge as a result.

Kittredge sustained serious injuries and was taken to Exeter Hospital. He was later life-flighted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Johnson and fellow passenger Heidi Johnson, 57, also of New Ipswich, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Neeper was brought to Exeter Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Route 101 westbound at Exit 7 was closed for several hours while the New Hampshire State Police conducted an investigation.

Anyone that has further information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Daniel Quartulli of the New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-8993.