x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police identify victims of fatal crash in Dixmont

A westbound sedan crossed over the centerline, striking an eastbound sedan in a head-on collision on Wednesday, officials say.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

DIXMONT, Maine — The two motorists who died in a Dixmont crash Wednesday afternoon have been identified as 34-year-old Andrew Clark of Belfast and 74-year-old Doreen Spinney of Dixmont.

A news release issued by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday says police responded to the incident located on Western Avenue (Route 9) around 12:40 p.m.

Penobscot County Sheriff's Office investigators determined Clark was "traveling at a high rate of speed and making unsafe passes while traveling west in his sedan," according to an updated news release issued Friday.

During one of the passes Clark made at the "crest of a hill," his vehicle struck Spinney's oncoming sedan, Friday's release says.

Clark and Spinney were the sole occupants of their vehicles. They both died at the scene, according to Friday's release.

RELATED: Two dead in Dixmont motor vehicle crash

"Sheriff's Office detectives, along with our reconstruction and mapping teams continue to investigate further facts of the crash," Friday's release states. "This investigation remains active and no other details are excepted to be released until testing and crash analysis are completed."

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Click here to sign up for the daily NEWS CENTER Maine Break Time Newsletter. 

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app. 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Court documents allege patterns of abuse by Maine sheriff's deputy

Before You Leave, Check This Out