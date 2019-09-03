ELLSWORTH, Maine — The Ellsworth Superintendent of Schools released a statement Friday that two juveniles, including one from Ellsworth High School, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

According to Superintendent Daniel A. Higgins, Ellsworth High School administrators and the Ellsworth Police Department were made aware of a social media chat group Wednesday evening in which those participating were reportedly threatening violence against another person.

As a result, detectives from the Ellsworth Police Department and the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation and discussed potential charges for the juveniles with the Hancock County District Attorney's Office.

Officials ultimately decided that the two juveniles in the chat group did make threats of violence against the person. They were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and were taken to the Charleston Correctional Facility, according to Superintendent Higgins.

At no time were the Ellsworth student body, staff members, or facility in danger. There were no known threats made against them.

The full statement from Superintendent Higgins via the Ellsworth Police Department reads as follows: