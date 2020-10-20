Two injured in head-on crash in Sabattus

Police say drugs and alcohol are likely factors in the crash and criminal charges are pending.

SABATTUS, Maine — Two drivers were seriously injured in an early morning, two-vehicle crash in Sabattus Tuesday.

According to the Sabattus Police Department, Chief Shelia Wetherbee was dispatched to the scene of a head-on crash involving a Subaru Outback and a Volvo sedan around 6:57 a.m. Tuesday. The crash happened on Sabattus Road east of the intersection of Middle Road.

Both of the drivers of the cars sustained serious injuries; the driver of the Subaru was trapped in the car. The Sabattus Fire Department extracted the drivers from the vehicles and they were then taken by ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center.

Police say the preliminary investigation showed the operator of the maroon 2013 Subaru Outback crossed the center lane heading eastbound on Sabattus Road and hit the white 2008 Volvo sedan, which was driving westbound.

Police say drugs and alcohol are likely factors in the crash, as it relates to the operator of the Subaru. Criminal charges are pending the full investigation. It is unknown at this time the exact speed of either vehicle. The area is a posted 45 mph zone.