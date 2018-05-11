WINDHAM (NEWS CENTER Maine) – Two people are in the hospital after a motorcycle and van collided at the intersection of Pettingill Road and Route 302 in Windham on Monday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 7:45 a.m., when the van, driven by 41-year-old Robyn Sirois, was pulling onto Route 302.

A witness told investigators the motorcyclist, identified as 46-year-old Sean LaChance, was unable to avoid hitting the van. LaChance was ejected from the motorcycle.

Police say both vehicles were significantly damaged.

Both Sirois, of Windham, and LaChance, of Naples, were taken to Maine Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The crash, and following investigation by the Windham Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team backed up traffic on Route 302 for more than two hours.

No criminal charges are pending at this time.

