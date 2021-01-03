Two hospitalized after two-alarm Casco house fire

According to officials, four people were home at the time of the fire; two were taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

CASCO, Maine — Two people are in the hospital Monday morning following a two-alarm house fire in Casco.

According to officials on scene, the call came in at 9:15 a.m. and firefighters responded to the heavy fire at the home on Roosevelt Trail/Route 302. Officials on scene told NEWS CENTER Maine conditions were difficult.

According to officials, four people were home at the time of the fire; two were taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate the fire, which is standard procedure when there are injuries.

Route 302 in the area of the fire was closed for a time but is now reopen to one lane. The road will remain open to one-lane traffic while crews work to clean up the scene, which is likely to last for a few more hours, officials say.

Casco, Bridgton, Norway, and Raymond fire departments all responded.