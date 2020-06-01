SACO, Maine — The Saco Police Dept. responded to a report that an unresponsive person was seen by a family member in the house at 5 Davis Drive in Saco Monday morning.

In a press release, police say officers made entry into the residence and two individuals were determined to be deceased. The case has been referred to the State Examiner’s Office for a cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation; however, police say they don’t believe there is any threat to the community.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this article when more information becomes available.

