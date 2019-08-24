OLD TOWN, Maine — Two firefighters from neighboring departments were injured Saturday morning as they helped battle a fire at the ND Paper mill in Old Town.

The fire, in the lime kiln, was reported at about 9 a.m., Deputy Chief Chris Baker of the Old Town Fire Department, said Saturday.

The firefighters, who Baker declined to name, were taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center with minor injuries, treated and released, he said.

Baker said the lime kiln is part of the production process for paper.

"The fire did take a little while [to extinguish] because it was industrial," Baker said. Crews cleared the scene within several hours.

Firefighters from Glenburn, Orono, Milford and Bangor assisted at the scene.

The mill was purchased by Chinese company ND Paper in October, and reopened this summer after about three and a half years after it closed.