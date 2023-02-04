14 people displaced and 5 animals killed in Lisbon Falls fire

Per the release, fire trucks and equipment, such as hoses and air packs froze up while crews battled the fire.

LISBON, MAINE, Maine — Two families are without a home, and five pets are dead following a duplex fire during the freezing temperatures on Saturday in Lisbon Falls.

Firefighters could see heavy fire coming from the second-floor windows of the two-story duplex located at Union Street when they arrived at approximately 4:35 a.m., Lisbon Fire Department Chief Nathan LeClair said Saturday in a news release.

The two families, totaling 14 people, escaped before firefighters arrived, LeClair added. Five out of six pets died in the fire.

Saturday’s extreme cold and winds hampered the firefighting efforts. Per the release, fire trucks and equipment, such as hoses and air-packs froze up while they battled the blaze.

Firefighters were rotated to avoid cold-related injuries, LeClair said. Many local businesses helped by opening their doors.

Fire crews from Durham, Sabattus, Lewiston, Topsham, Auburn, Brunswick, Bowdoinham, Freeport, and Yarmouth helped battle the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, LeClair reported that it appears to be an accident, according to LeClair.