MERCER, Maine — Two drivers were injured, one seriously, in a head-on crash on Route 2 in Mercer early Friday morning.

Somerset County Sheriff's Deputies Cpl. Joe Jackson and Craig Dyer responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 (Mercer Road) near Mercer Flats around 6:35 a.m.

A Nissan had been traveling east in the westbound lane when it collided with a Volkswagen Beetle that had been traveling West towards New Sharon.

Jessica Dudley, 26, of Farmington was driving the Nissan. She suffered severe and possibly life-threatening injuries, including broken bones and possible internal damage.

Dudley was taken to Northern Lights EMMC in Bangor. Initial evidence indicates that Jessica may not have been wearing a seatbelt.

Clarissa Fish, 51, of Farmington was driving the other car. She complained of pain, including bruises and bumps, and was brought to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

Troopers from the Maine State Police helped the Somerset County Sheriff's Office reconstruct the crash at the scene. Norridgewock Fire Department also responded to help remove the drivers from the crash and control traffic.

Sheriff's Deputies will meet with the Somerset County District Attorney's Office after completing their investigation to determine whether charges are warranted.