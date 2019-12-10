NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. — Two victims were found after police and fire crews responded to a house fire in North Hampton, New Hampshire on Friday night.

According to a release from the North Hampton Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire at 90 Lovering Road, where one person was rescued before hose lines were brought in to fight the fire.

Two victims found were brought to area hospitals where they succumbed to their injuries.

According to the release, the fire was brought under control by 17 mutual aid communities.

The North Hampton Fire and Police Departments are working with the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office and New Hampshire State Police to determine the cause of the fire and circumstances surrounding the deaths.

RELATED: Winslow fire 'complete and utter devastation,' witness says

RELATED: Charges dropped against Princeton man accused of burning friend’s Hampden home