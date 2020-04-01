AUGUSTA, Maine — Two people died after their car rolled over on North Belfast Avenue in Augusta early Saturday morning.

According to a release from the Augusta Police Department, when police arrived on scene at 12:48 a.m., they found a 2011 Toyota Camry on its roof, which was driven by David Smith, 52, of Windsor.

Smith, and his passenger, Lisa Pelletier, 46, of Windsor were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say exact details of this crash are unknown at this time. The scene is being reconstructed by the Maine State Police and investigated by the Augusta Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call the Augusta Police Department.

