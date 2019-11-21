BATH, Maine — Two cars have been broken into in Bath on Thursday afternoon.

According to a release from the Bath Police Department, two cars that were parked at the South End dog park on Washington Street had been broken into and items had been stolen.

The items that were taken did include personal valuables.

The burglar made entry into the cars by breaking the side windows.

Bath police say that these cars appear to have been targeted because other cars in the area were untouched.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call 207-443-5563.

