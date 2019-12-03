AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta Police Department arrested two people on drug charges during separate searches in the city Friday.

Around 2 p.m. March 8, police used a search warrant at apartment one on 38 Water Street in Augusta. Officials entered the home upon arrival and arrested Randy Otero-Sanchez, 27, of New York.

Otero-Sanchez was charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

Around the same time, officers working near the area of the apartment stopped a vehicle, driven by Krysta Roberts, 25, of Gardiner.

Roberts was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and possession of Schedule W drugs. Her car stop was not part of the search warrant for Otero-Sanchez.