STANDISH, Maine — Two people have been arrested after an armed robbery took place in Standish early Monday morning.

Around 5:13 a.m., the Cumberland County Regional Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from Lee R. Roy, 48, of Lewiston. Roy said he was visiting a friend at 2 Deerfield Circle in Standish when a man with a pistol appeared and took Roy's money and other personal belongings.

An investigation into the incident resulted in the arrests of Anthony Edward Alfiero, 33, and Renee Elaine Alfiero, 32. The two individuals were charged with armed robbery, which is a class A felony. Anthony was also arrested for two outstanding warrants.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, both individuals are from 2 Deerfield Circle in Standish, but it is unclear at this time whether one of them was the 'friend' Roy told dispatch he was visiting.

Roy was not injured during the confrontation. The Alfieros are being held at the Cumberland County Jail and are waiting arraignment.