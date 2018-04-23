PARSONSFIELD (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Police have arrested two people they say stole cans that were collected by brothers for a cancer fundraiser.

Deputies in the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office arrested Matthew Colby, 32, and Christin Parmenter, 29, both from Parsonsfield, on Wednesday, May 9.

Colby is being charged with misdemeanor theft, and Parmenter is being charged with felony theft due to previous convictions.

Bryce, 11, and Riley Deshaies, 9, had been collecting cans for the Q97.9 Cans For A Cure fundraiser for the last eight years.

Last year the brothers collected over 197,000 bottles and cans worth more than $10,000 with the help of PY Estes and FR Carroll.

Their mother, Katie Deshaies said half of the bottles her sons had collected were stolen from a trailer, and a mess was left in the wake.

The bottles were in a trailer on the property of PY Estes and Son at 102 Depot Street in Baldwin when they were stolen.

Mathew Colby was also charged with forgery, failure to give his correct name and date of birth, and violating conditions of release. Police say Colby gave them a false identity throughout the investigation and arrest, but he was identified because of his tattoos.

Parmenter’s bail was set at $100 cash. Colby was not eligible for bail under the terms of prior bail conditions to which he is subject in York County.

Police say they continue to investigate and believe that other people were also involved.

