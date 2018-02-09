BIDDEFORD (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Two 12-year-old girls have been reported missing from Biddeford, police say.

Sade Osgood and Mykayla Romero were last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday night on South Street.

Osgood is 5'2" with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing all black clothing with her hair in a ponytail.

Romero is 5'7" with curly brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing burgundy shorts, a light pink shirt and a black Nike sweatshirt.

The pair was spotted in Westbrook just before 11 a.m. Sunday, Osgood's mother says. They are believed to be riding in a black car and possibly heading to the Lewiston area.

Their parents say they have taken off before, but never for this long.

If you have any information you are asked to call police.

© 2018 WCSH-TV