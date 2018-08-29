AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) – Twelve mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in Maine.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said the dozen mosquitoes were from Kittery in York County and were collected during routine weekly testing.

Maine’s Health and Environmental Testing Laboratory (HETL) confirmed the presence of WNV that was collected on August 21 in Kittery.

The CDC says Massachusetts and New Hampshire have also seen recent incidents of WNV. They say the next six weeks will pose the greatest threat to Mainers to contract the virus.

Earlier this week Maine CDC announced a resident of Cumberland County was diagnosed with WNV.

The infected person had traveled to several other states prior to developing symptoms, according to the Maine CDC.

They say the individual became ill in early August while on a cross-country road trip and was hospitalized and is now recovering.

The CDC says this is the first case of WNV diagnosed in a Maine resident since 2015.

“West Nile is widespread throughout the United States right now,” said Dr. Siiri Bennett, Maine’s state epidemiologist; “Mainers should remember to take precautions against being bitten.”

The CDC says the West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEEV) can only be transmitted through a mosquito bite and not from contact with an infected human or animal.

The CDC says the highest risk to be bitten by mosquitoes is from dusk to dawn and when the temperature is higher than 60 degrees.

Mosquitoes pick up the infection from wild birds.

