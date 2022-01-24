The week ahead: January 24, 2022

The UN's International Day of Education, a free forum from the Maine CDC and 36 years since the Challenger explosion — here's some stories to watch for this week.

MAINE, USA — International Day of Education

Monday, January 24

The United Nations recognizes Monday as the International Day of Education. It’s meant to acknowledge the role of teachers in our society and the work they do in shaping students’ futures. This is the fourth time this day has been celebrated and this year’s theme is "Changing Course, Transforming Education”. The UN says they hope the day will create a dialogue about the fundamental right to education.

Bangor BMV to close temporarily

Thursday, January 27

On Thursday, the Bangor Bureau of Motor Vehicles will be closed, while staff moves equipment to it's new location. Officials say the new office on Griffin Road has more space and more parking. The office will also be closed on Friday and the new location opens on January 31.

Organizations to host a forum on emotional well-being during the pandemic

Thursday, January 27

Also on Thursday, the Maine CDC is joining several organizations across Maine to host a virtual forum on emotional well-being during the pandemic. The forum is free and will feature a number of different speakers including Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah. The event starts at 6 p.m. You can register for it here.

Remembering the Challenger explosion 36 years later

Friday, January 28

Friday marks 36 years since the Challenger explosion. New Hampshire teacher, Christa McAuliffe was a part of the seven-member crew after winning a nationwide competition. The shuttle exploded 73 seconds after launching, killing everyone on board. In response to the tragedy, NASA didn't send astronauts into space for more than two years while it redesigned a number of features of the space shuttle.