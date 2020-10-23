Turn in your unused medications Saturday for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

This nationwide event allows residents drop off unneeded prescription with local law enforcement, with locations in Maine stretching from Kittery to Presque Isle.

MAINE, USA — This weekend, Mainers have the opportunity to properly dispose of unused or unneeded prescription medication. Saturday marks the 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and there will be locations all across Maine for residents to drop off their unneeded medications.

"It's a chance to get rid of some of the unused, unneeded medications that can be abused if taken into the wrong hands. Or they can actually be ingested by a child or an animal," said Lt. Robert Martin.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will drop off locations ranging from Kittery all the way to Presque Isle.

This event is coordinated through the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. During take back day in October 2019, locations in Maine collected more than 31,000 pounds of unused prescription drugs.

According to the U.S DEA, a 2018 study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends and often from the home medicine cabinet.

DEA officials hope that this event can help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths, as well as provide an opportunity for people to speak with law enforcement about the dangers of prescription drug abuse.

You can find the closest drop off location to you by visiting takebackday.dea.gov and using the website's collection site locator feature and type in your zip code.