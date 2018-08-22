HOWLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A truck driver hauling water Tuesday along I-95 in Howland told state troopers two men shot at his tanker then robbed him.

The trucker, who was coming from a Poland Spring facility in Lincoln, told troopers two men in a red sedan with a light gray driver's side door fired a shot at the truck as they were passing him on the interstate near the Mattamiscontis-Howland town line, Maine's Public Safety spokesperson said.

Troopers were told the truck and car both stopped and the truck driver was pulled out of his truck and money was stolen from him. The two men from the car reportedly then left the scene traveling south.

State police responded to the area and began investigating. Troopers interviewed the truck driver, who was not hurt, and gathered evidence throughout the day Wednesday, the spokesperson said.

Maine State Police is asking anyone who either saw a water tanker truck and a red car stopped along I-95 southbound in Howland Tuesday night at about 6:20 p.m. or a confrontation later at Access Road in Chester to call the agency's Bangor barracks at 207-973-3700.

State police believe the incident was isolated and that there's no threat to the public.

© NEWS CENTER Maine