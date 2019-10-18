GARDINER, Maine — Gardiner police say a Reed & Reed truck hauling a steel beam from the Main Avenue Bridge tipped over in downtown Gardiner shortly after noon Friday.

The bridge, which is part of a Department of Transportation project is being dismantled before it can be replaced.

Gardiner Police Chief James Toman said the driver of the truck was taken to MaineGeneral hospital in Augusta for evaluation but didn’t seem to be injured.

Tobey Jackson was working at Berry & Berry Floral at the intersection of Water and Church streets in Gardiner when the truck rolled over. She saw “a big ol’ cloud of cement dust” and called 911, she said. Then she took this photo.

The driver of a car stopped at the intersection at the time seemed scared, Jackson said, but police say no one was injured.

