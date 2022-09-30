x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Truck crashes into Bath courthouse

It was unclear if anyone inside the truck was injured.

More Videos

BATH, Maine — Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a courthouse in Bath on Friday evening. 

Bath police and emergency crews responded to the incident which occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sagadahoc County Superior Court building. 

The truck appeared to miss a stop sign at the intersection of Centre and High Streets and left the road. It hopped a small retaining wall and went through a fence before colliding with the courthouse, police said. 

It is unclear if anyone inside the truck was injured.

Police would not provide any additional details.  

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out