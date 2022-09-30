Truck crashes into Bath courthouse

It was unclear if anyone inside the truck was injured.

BATH, Maine — Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a courthouse in Bath on Friday evening.

Bath police and emergency crews responded to the incident which occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sagadahoc County Superior Court building.

The truck appeared to miss a stop sign at the intersection of Centre and High Streets and left the road. It hopped a small retaining wall and went through a fence before colliding with the courthouse, police said.

It is unclear if anyone inside the truck was injured.

Police would not provide any additional details.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.