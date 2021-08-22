Tropical Storm Henri impacts travel around state, region

A number of roads around the state are flooded

HARTFORD, Conn. — Roads

BARKHAMSTED - RT 219 Is Closed At The Hartland TL Because of a Tree Down In Wires.

BOLTON - RT 44 CLOSED @ VERON RD because of WATER OVER RD.

BROOKLYN - RT 169 Is Closed At Blackwell Landing, Because Of A Tree down in wires.

BROOKLYN - RT 6 CLOSED between @ MASON RD because TREE DOWN WITH WIRES (In Roadway).

CANTERBURY - SR 668 CLOSED @ RT 169 because of TREE DOWN WITH WIRES

E. HARTFORD - RT 6/44 Is Closed AT Pitkin St, Because Of Water Over The Road.

GLASTONBURY - RT 17 CLOSED @ MAIN ST because of TREE DOWN WITH WIRES.

LEDYARD - RT12 both directions CLOSED because of Debris tree down with wires.

LISBON - RT12 both directions CLOSED at Hanaham Rd because of Debris tree down with wires.

NEW HAVEN - Crash (1 Vehicle) on I-91 Northbound between Exits 2 and 3. The 3 right lanes are closed. Reported Sunday, August 22 at 7:19 pm

POMFRET - SR 644 (Murdock Rd) Is CLosed At Deerfield Rd, Because Of a Tree Down In Wires.

TOLLAND -- Babcock Rd will be closed for tree and wires down across the road.

TORRINGTON - SR 800 (South Main St) Is Closed At Lincoln Ave Because Of A pole down.

UNION - RT 190 CLOSED @ RT 171 because TREE DOWN WITH WIRES

WOODSTOCK - RT 197 Is Closed AT RT 198 Because Of a Tree down in wires.

WINDHAM - RT 14 Is Closed Between Stanley St & Lovers La. Tree Down In Wires Reported

Governor Ned Lamont issued a travel ban on all empty tractor trailers, tandem trailers, and motorcycles on Interstate 95 effective at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, and will remain in effect until further notice. Limited exemptions are for fuel delivery vehicles. Utility company restoration vehicles are allowed to travel on the Merritt Parkway and Wilbur Cross Parkway to help with power restoration from the storm.

Heavy rain in the Old Saybrook area - we are the only car on this road. Be careful on the road - hydroplaning is definitely possible in these conditions. pic.twitter.com/aAvkgVxk9D — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) August 22, 2021

Air travel

Bradley International Airport is open and monitoring weather conditions. Airlines have canceled approximately half of Sunday’s arriving and departing flights. Passengers scheduled to travel are advised to contact their airline to confirm the latest flight information before coming to the airport.

Tweed New Haven Airport - One departing flight was canceled

JFK airport is open, but flights may be canceled or delayed

LaGuardia Weather conditions have caused LGA Airport flight disruptions. Check with your airline to determine the status of your flight.

Newark is open, but flights may be canceled or delayed

Stewart is open, but flights may be canceled or delayed

Trains

Amtrak service between New York and Boston is canceled for Sunday.

All Northeast Corridor service, including the Northeast Regional and Acela is canceled on Sunday, August 22 between New York and Boston due to severe weather impacts.

Lake Shore Limited service will continue to run between Chicago and Albany (canceled between Boston and Albany) and the Vermonter (canceled between New York and Saint Albans) will continue to run between Washington, DC and New York.

Amtrak is also suspending train service on the Springfield Line between New Haven and Springfield

Amtrak service between Washington, DC and New York is not affected.

Metro-North Railroad is suspending service on the Wassaic Branch of the Harlem Line and on the entire New Haven Line, including the New Canaan, Danbury and Waterbury Branches. Service will operate every two hours on the Hudson and Harlem Lines, and there will be no buses on the Waterbury branch.

For more information on changes to specific trains, please click this link.

Ferry Service

All Cross Sound Ferry Service departures on Sunday have been canceled due to weather.

Ferries across the Connecticut River have been shut down due to the storm

Buses

Due to Hurricane Henri, Greyhound and Peter Pan have suspended all service all day today, Sunday, 8/22 through 12 a.m. on 8/23.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.