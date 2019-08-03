PORTLAND, Maine — Dave Noyes of the Portland-based rock band Rustic Overtones died Thursday at his home, according to the band’s singer and songwriter, Dave Gutter. Noyes was 45.

The Portland Press Herald said he was known for his devotion to his craft and his ability to keep a group of talented, independent-minded musicians together for more than two decades.

Gutter told the Press Herald that Noyes steered the band, which broke up for about five years at one point, through rough times and helped it stay true to its musical roots.

The Portland music community is feeling the absence of Noyes, already.

The music store Buckdancer’s Choice on St. John Street in Portland posted on Facebook about Noyes' death.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and bandmates of our friend and customer Dave Noyes,” said the post. “An accomplished instrumentalist and arranger, but most of all, he was one of the nicest guys you’d ever meet. A sad day for the Portland music scene.”

Rustic Overtones is expected to play a benefit concert for a Cape Elizabeth musician next Thursday, March 14, at the Aura nightclub in Portland.

The band members say their friend and fellow musician will be remembered that evening by current and past Rustic Overtone bandmates, as well other members of the Maine music community.