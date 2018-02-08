ROCHESTER, N.H. (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The man accused of punching a woman close to 40 times as she left a Planet Fitness in 2017 faces his last day in court Thursday.

Jordan Lamonde, 24, of Portsmouth, N.H. was arrested in July 2017, charged with the brutal and apparently unprovoked attack of, then, 18-year-old Erin McCarthy.

Surveillance video captured Lamonde repeatedly punching McCarthy 39 times just after he had exited his car on June 12 in the parking lot of the Rochester, N.H. gym.

McCarthy ended up being okay after her injuries healed. Days after the attack, McCarthy said she learned that Lamonde knew her ex-boyfriend whom Lamonde thought had stolen a safe from him and he attacked her as a form of revenge.

Lamonde's defense attorney argued to have his second-degree assault charge thrown out of court Thursday, but a judge denied the motion.

"This was a vicious, unprovoked attack that shocked our community," said Police Chief Toussaint. "I am proud to report that the suspect has been identified and apprehended."

