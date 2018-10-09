BRUNSWICK (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A man accused of aggravated attempted murder following a shootout with police began his trial Monday at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta.

Scott Bubar of Brunswick faces charges of aggravated attempted murder and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon after his involvement in a shootout with a Kennebec County Sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Jacob Pierce at a mobile home in Belgrade on May 19, 2017. According to police reports, Pierce was responding to a domestic disturbance called in by neighbors. The situation escalated and gunfire was exchanged. Bubar's father, Roger Bubar, was shot three times and killed during the incident. Scott Bubar sustained a single gunshot wound.

Pierce was cleared for his use of deadly force after an investigation by the Maine attorney General's office. Last month, Bubar pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

On Monday during opening statements, the state prosecution explained how neighbors described Bubar as acting erratic and confrontational earlier that evening, driving his father's red Ford Mustang around it the yard with squealing tires.

She argued that Sgt. Pierce's description of the man who shot at him- a white male in a green shirt- was consistent with a evidence found at the scene. Although Bubar was naked and only covered by a blanket when he exited the mobile home and surrendered to police, a bloody, green t-shirt was found in the mobile home's bathroom. The blood stains matched Bubar's DNA, the prosecution said.

However, defense attorney Lisa Whittier said it was Roger Bubar who owned all the guns in the home and fired every shot. Whittier said Bubar described his father as acting strange when he picked up his son in Brunswick that morning, going as far as to says he started to "lose it."

Whittier went on to explain that the older Bubar was angered when his red Ford Mustang was crashed into the side of the mobile home, and the rest of the incident unfolded. Scott Bubar, she argued, was trying to stop his father from firing the guns and tried "unsuccessfully to get those guns out of his father's hands."

If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison. Bubar's trial is expected to last through the week, and he has waived his right to a jury.

© NEWS CENTER Maine