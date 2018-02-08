ROCHESTER, N.H. (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Jordan Lamonde is not only accused of punching a woman close to 40 times as she left a Planet Fitness last year, an attorney in the case claimed he waited in his car for eight hours to attack her.

Deputy Strafford County Attorney Tim Sullivan says Lamonde waited in his car for eights before hitting Erin McCarthy in the head more than 39 times and once on the ground, kneed her in the face.

Lamonde, 24, of Portsmouth, N.H. was arrested in July 2017, charged with the brutal and apparently unprovoked attack of McCarthy.

Surveillance video captured Lamonde repeatedly punching McCarthy after he had exited his car on June 12 in the parking lot of the Rochester, N.H. gym.

Days after the attack, McCarthy said she learned that Lamonde knew her ex-boyfriend whom Lamonde thought had stolen a safe from him and he attacked her as a form of revenge. McCarthy ended up being okay after her injuries healed.

Lamonde's defense attorney argued to have his second-degree assault charge thrown out of court Thursday, but a judge denied the motion.

"This was a vicious, unprovoked attack that shocked our community," said Police Chief Toussaint.

