Tri for a Cure goes virtual, but Maine family still goes all out

Like just about every event, Tri for a Cure was a virtual triathlon this year. But eight women participated with their entire families cheering them on.

STANDISH, Maine — Tri for a Cure is Maine's only women-only triathlon. It's a swim, bike, and run held annually in South Portland to benefit the Maine Cancer Foundation.

This year, it went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But one family didn't want to let the event pass without reminding participants how special it is.

"We were more than happy to host and help and make it a really big event," Terri Darling said.

Darling and her sister, Sharen Deering, are both cancer survivors.

Sharen and her daughters, Melissa and Renee, and five other family members completed Tri for a Cure on Sunday morning. It was Sharen's tenth event.

"Yeah and now that she's a survivor it means so much more to us," Renee Deering said.

Racing for a cure, and doing it big.

"Showing them how special this is. Just because they're doing it virtual doesn't mean they just come and do it," Darling said.

So Darling decorated the whole street, surprising the athletes.

"I was surprised and very happy with all the support from the family," Sharen said.

Tri for a Cure goes virtual, but one family is still going big for the event #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/oixLf2TFPp — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) August 9, 2020

The eight women raised almost $4,000 for Maine Cancer Foundation so far.

"She's lucky to have good support," Melissa Deering said of her mother. "Other people who don't have the support she has to get to appointments or get the treatment they need, so that helps those people too."

The Deerings said they participate in this event because the money stays right here in Maine.