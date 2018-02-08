SOUTH BERWICK (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Officers in South Berwick say they had a first Thursday when they booked a three-foot-long lizard at the police station.

Ok, so they didn't really "book" the lizard, but they did bring him down to the police station.

A woman walked outside her Butler Street home and found the lazy lizard sun-bathing in her garden. Police say the woman thought, "that does not look native to Maine," and she was definitely right.

With a little online detective work, Lt. Chris Burbank now believes the lizard is a Savannah Monitor which is native to Africa. Burbank thinks the reptile is likely someone's pet and it either slipped away from home or got too big for the owners to care for.

The lizard is being taken to the Animal Welfare of Kennebunk.

If someone lost a three-foot-long African lizard, police say give them a call.

