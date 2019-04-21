BIDDEFORD, Maine — A man was killed when he was hit by an Amtrak Downeaster train near Pomerleau Street in Biddeford Sunday afternoon according to police.

Police said the 42-year-old man was walking southbound on the tracks between Westmore Avenue and Pomerleau Street.

BIddeford Police and Railroad Police are in the process of investigating the incident. They are withholding the name of the person pending notification of relatives.

Christina Leeds, a spokesperson for Amtrak said in an e-mail that Amtrak Downeaster Train 696, traveling from Portland to Boston, struck a 'trespasser' west of Saco at around 4 p.m.

Leeds defined trespassing as walking on or near the railroad tracks without the railroad’s permission.

There were no injuries to the crew or passengers.

RELATED: Transit coalition forms to improve public transportation

RELATED: Amtrak Downeaster reaches full schedule of trains

RELATED: Locals hear plan for Amtrak passenger service to midcoast

Amtrak officials said train 696 is running about three hours behind due to the incident. Train 695, scheduled to arrive in Portland at 7:20 is running about 25 minutes behind.

Leeds offered a series of safety tips for people regarding trains and tracks.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.