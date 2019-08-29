ELLSWORTH, Maine — A Trenton man was killed late Wednesday night in a two-vehicle crash on Route 1A in Ellsworth, police said.

Investigators believe Michael Mckee's Wrangler crossed the centerline around 10:30 p.m. and collided head-on with a Toyota pickup truck, driven by Richard Robbins of Surry, according to Ellsworth Police Chief Glenn Moshier.

Police said Mckee, 43, was ejected from his Jeep and died at the scene.

It's the 105th fatal crash in Maine this year, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland.

Robbins was taken to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth with injuries considered by first responders to be non-life threatening.

The 67-year-old was later charged with operating under the influence, despite not being identified by investigators as the driver that crossed the centerline.

Mckee and Robbins were the only people in their respective vehicles.

As of Thursday, police had yet to determine the exact cause of the crash, which was being reconstructed by a pair of the department's officers.

Ellsworth police were assisted by Ellsworth, Trenton and Orland firefighters, as well as the state Transportation Department and the county sheriff's office.