TRENTON, Maine — Six people walked away from a three-vehicle crash Thursday along Route 3 with only minor injuries, state police said.

Investigating troopers said a Saab rear-ended a Toyota SUV just north of the Trenton Bridge around 1 p.m., launching the hit vehicle into oncoming traffic. The SUV collided with a Toyota Highlander, causing the crossover to roll.

Police identified the driver of the Saab as Steven Lyman, 70, of Southwest Harbor. A cause, if any, for his Saab striking the SUV was not provided.

Three people from out of state were in the Toyota SUV, which was pushed into the Bar Harbor Road southbound lane: Tracy Siglin, 60, the driver, and his two parents, James Siglin, 88, and Margaret Siglin, 86 – all from Pennsylvania.

A couple from Blue Hill were in the third vehicle, the Highlander: Zackary Huckel-Bauer, 31, the driver, and his fiancée, Christa Wroblewski, 32.

All six reported to troopers complaints of pain and minor injuries and were taken to MDI Hospital in Bar Harbor.

Route 3 was reduced to one lane for about two hours.

