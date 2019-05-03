AUGUSTA, Maine — It's March, and it's still winter -- but only for a few more weeks. That means Gov. Janet Mills had to follow a gubernatorial tradition on Tuesday.

With farmers and legislators cheering her on, Mills braved the early March chill to tap the big maple tree in the side yard of the Blaine House. She drove in two taps and hung two buckets, but the sap was a little slow to start running because of the cold temperatures. That will change as the weather eventually warms.

The Governor talked about how March is Maine Maple Month. Lyle Merrifield of the Maple Producers Association said that having the Governor do this each year is a help.

"It really kicks off our season. It kicks off the sugaring season in Maine, which this time of year a lot of people are looking for something to get us through mud season," said Merrifield, who is a maple producer from Gorham. "We're fortunate -- this year, we have a good early start in March, and it looks like we should have a good season ahead."

Mills says that Maine produced more than 500,000 gallons of Maple syrup last year. She urged people to join the celebration of maple season on March 24, for the annual Maine Maple Sunday.