'Tree of hearts' made by Waterville daycare kids

In an effort to teach young kids how to thank people, a daycare owner and kids create 'tree of hearts' to honor first responders.

WATERVILLE, Maine — A daycare owner in Waterville has a tree full of hearts, thanks to the kids she cares for.

The idea started with Valentine's Day in mind, and owner Judy Defelice says it grew into a way to teach kids how to thank someone properly.

"That was the main thing, that there are so many people out there that are helping all of us not only during the pandemic by all the time," she said.

Defelice adds it's important for children to know how to thank people, but that kids are pretty good at it already.

"You look at adults and they always look at the bad things happening in the world, but if you look at children, they always have a smile on their face and they're always laughing and they always look above and beyond everything and I think we all should," she said.