Travis Roy Foundation makes final donation before disbanding

BOSTON, Massachusetts — The Travis Roy Foundation created in the name of a Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first college shift shut down on Friday — but not without a final gift.

The foundation is donating more than $4 million to two of the nation’s leading sites for treating spinal cord injuries: Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston and the Shepherd Center in Atlanta.

“Both are renowned for their care and rehabilitation of spinal cord injury survivors and respected for their research in the field," the foundation posted on Facebook earlier this week. “Through these endowments, Travis’ legacy will live on in perpetuity."

The gift to Spaulding will be used for the new Travis Roy Center for Enhanced Independence.

Roy was a 20-year-old freshman making his BU debut in the 1995-96 season opener when he crashed head-first into the boards after checking a University of North Dakota opponent.

The son of a Maine hockey rink manager became a quadriplegic but went on to deliver motivational speeches, urging people to do the best with what they have and to avoid dwelling on misfortune.

He died in 2020 at age 45.

The foundation closed down the day before the second anniversary of his death, in line with Roy's own wishes.

Created in 1997, the Travis Roy Foundation raised about $25 million — with some of the money going to research and some going to equipment to make life easier for those with spinal cord injuries. About $11 million has gone to help thousands of families buy adaptive equipment or make homes accessible, according to the foundation's website.