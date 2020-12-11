Travis Mills Foundation receives significant donation from Central Maine Power

CMP’s donation will help the foundation meets its fundraising goal of $5.1 million. The new 9,800 square foot facility will house a new pool and fitness center.

ROME, Maine — The Travis Mills Foundation announced Thursday that Central Maine Power (CMP) is donating $150,000 to the foundation. The donation will be used to provide lighting for a new Health and Wellness Center located on the foundation’s retreat in the Belgrade Lakes Region.

Travis and his wife Kelsey founded the Travis Mills Foundation in 2013, a nonprofit organization, formed to benefit and assist post 9/11 veterans who have been injured in active duty or as a result of their service to our nation. It began hosting retreats for veteran families at its home based in Rome, Maine in 2017 for eleven weeks out of the year. The completion of the new wellness center will allow the foundation to expand its work year-round.

“The Travis Mills Foundation is honored and so thankful to partner with Central Maine Power for our Health and Wellness Center building campaign,” SSG Travis Mills, Founder and Interim Executive Director of the Travis Mills Foundation, said. “Thanks to this incredible support, we will be able to use high-efficiency lighting in our wellness center and work toward raising the needed funds to build this facility so we can host even more recalibrated veteran families throughout the year.”

CMP’s donation will significantly help the foundation meets its fundraising goal of $5.1 million. The new 9,800 square foot facility will house a new indoor pool and fitness center.

“Maine has a long-standing history of dedicated military service,” CMP CEO and President Doug Herling said. “CMP is proud to partner with the Travis Mills Foundation to give back to those veterans who have selflessly and bravely fought to protect our country. On behalf of CMP, I would like to extend our sincerest thanks and gratitude to the men and women of the U.S. military and their families for your valiant efforts to keep us safe.”