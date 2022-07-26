Travis Mills Foundation and Baxter Brewing Co. pair up to craft new hazy IPA

This year, the ale's name is Rebel for Good -- a hazy IPA, or New England IPA, that's a "newly recognized sub-style of India Pale Ales," according to a release.

WINTHROP, Maine — The Travis Mills Foundation, in partnership with Baxter Brewing Co., has announced that its annual specialty beer release, which supports America's veterans, will look a bit different this year -- and for a good cause.

According to a release issued by the Travis Mills Foundation on Monday, the annual beer, formerly known by the name of Limb-It-Less, will be available as a blonde ale this year, Travis Mills' favorite style of beer, as it was developed with and for Mills himself.

U.S. Army SSG Mills founded the Travis Mills Foundation after losing portions of all his limbs from an injury during his third tour in Afghanistan. The release says Mills set his bag down on an improvised explosive device. Now, he is only one of five quadruple amputees from the war in Afghanistan and Iraq to survive amid his injuries, the release says.

According to the release, Mills opened the Travis Mills Foundation Veterans Retreat in 2017 to serve those who were injured while serving their country just like himself.

"Through various programs, these heroes and their families overcome physical and emotional obstacles, strengthen their families and enjoy much-needed rest and relaxation, all at no cost to them," the release says.

This year, the ale's name can be recognized as Rebel for Good -- a hazy IPA, or New England IPA, that's a "newly recognized sub-style of India Pale Ales," the release says.

“We could not be more excited for a new beer, new look, and more impact for the benefit and experience of patrons and the Foundation,” Jenn Lever, president of Baxter Brewing Co., said in the release.

"As the relationship between the Foundation and Baxter has grown, so has Travis’s beer preferences," the release says. "With the launch of his new brand, Rebel for Good – a national label that Travis is developing to help give back to Maine and other communities throughout the U.S. – Lever and Travis felt it a perfect time to recreate the magic that was first made in 2018 by developing a new beer style for the same incredible cause."

According to the release, the style in which Rebel for Good was created is due to a craft brewers’ willingness to innovate, specifically amid new hopping techniques being developed.

"These hopping techniques deliver a bursting juicy and tropical hop experience without the bitterness attributed to a classic west coast IPA," the release states.

“Blonde ales are one of the most approachable styles in craft beer, easy drinking and golden in color, with no dominating malt or hop characteristics,” Lever said in the release. “Truly an American classic known for its simplicity, it’s the perfect pair for the beginning of a new partnership.”

The release says there will be a release party held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the White Duck Brew Pub in Winthrop. Mills is a partner with the pub.

Those who attend can expect to not only try the new beer but also to enjoy music and meet retired U.S. Army SSG Mills.

