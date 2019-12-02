Maine traffic officials want everyone traveling on the roads Wednesday to take it slow.

11:55 a.m.

Cumberland Police say luckily everyone involved after the pickup truck below crashed in Greely only suffered minor injuries but they are cautioning drivers to take it slow.

7:55 a.m.

Conditions slowly improving in the southern part of the state. Mexico officials warning people to continue to be careful even as conditions improve.

6:50 a.m.

ALERT: There is a two car accidents on the Maine Turnpike in Biddeford. All lanes are open.

6:45 a.m.

ALERT: There is a water main break a Hotel Rd. and Poland Rd. in Auburn. Police are asking drivers to seek an alternate route.

6:30 a.m.

As snow piles up across most of the state, roads are still a mess. But in the southern part, including York County and Cumberland County, the storm has wrapped up.

Rain is still freezing to roadways though making even the major highways and the Maine Turnpike slick. Speeds are still at 45 MPH.

Crews are still out working to clear and treat the roads. Take your time and be safe out there as you head to work or school!

4:45 a.m

Roads are quite messy all over the region. The Maine Turnpike keeping speeds at 45 MPH.

As for air travel, seems most flights in and out of Portland and Bangor are still a go. Check the links below before you head out.

3:30 a.m.

Conditions on roadways continue to worsen as snow accumulates in much of the state.

Southern Maine, especially in York County and Cumberland County, is starting to see the change over to freezing rain. That mixing with the snow already on the roads will make for a tricky morning commute.

However, with temperatures above freezing, it should make it easier for crews to treat the roads.

Speed limit remains at 45mph.

6:30 p.m.

Speeds are reduced to 45 MPH from the New Hampshire state line up to Augusta. No over-limits are permitted.

6 p.m.

The Maine Turnpike says its crews are out treating the roads but asks drivers to travel with caution. The speed limit is still reduced to 45 MPH from the New Hampshire state line to Exit 53 in Falmouth.

5:30 p.m.

Speeds are reduced to 45 MPH from the New Hampshire state line to Exit 53 in Falmouth because of snow.

12 p.m.

The Maine Department of Transportation asks that anyone who doesn't have to leave their house Tuesday night stay home.

