LEWISTON, Maine — A transient man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a bank on Tuesday.

The Lewiston Police Department responded to a reported bank robbery around 12:25 p.m. at the Androscoggin Bank branch on Sabattus Street in Lewiston.

According to police, suspect Joseph Donald Tilton, 39, entered the bank and demanded money before jumping onto the counter, grabbing cash, and taking off.

Police say Tilton did not show or use a weapon. There were no reported injuries to bank employees or customers.

Tilton was arrested on Webster Street and has been charged with robbery. He is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn where his bail will be set.

This investigation is ongoing. More people could be charged, according to police.