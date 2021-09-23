Transgender girl awarded $75,000 in lawsuit

ORONO, Maine (AP) -- A court is awarding a transgender girl $75,000 in a settlement of her lawsuit against a school district where administrators made her use a staff bathroom.

Nicole Maines won her lawsuit against the Orono school district in January at the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. The Portland Press Herald reports a lower court awarded her the settlement last week. Penobscot County Superior Court issued an order Nov. 25 that prohibited the district from "refusing access by transgender students to school restrooms that are consistent with their gender identity."