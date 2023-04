The train caught fire after derailing north of Rockwood Saturday morning, and "hazard material" was spilled, Rockwood Fire & Rescue said.

ROCKWOOD, Maine — A train derailed just north of Rockwood on Saturday morning.

According to Rockwood Fire & Rescue on Facebook, the train caught fire after derailing, and "hazard material" was spilled. The post did not describe what type of hazardous material spilled.

The Facebook post advises the public to stay clear of the area. No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.