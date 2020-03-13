ETNA, Maine — An investigation is underway to determine how a train carrying petroleum derailed in Etna around 1:30 a.m., according to the Newport Police dispatch.

The derailment happened between Station Road in Etna and Palmer Road in Newport.

Officials say there are no injuries and that there is no hazard to the public. Railway Operations is currently on scene trying to determine the cause of the derailment.

