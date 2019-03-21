WATERFORD, Maine — Negotiators are actively working to get the suspect in a Waterford standoff to surrender.

According to Oxford County Sheriff Chris Wainwright, authorities received a 9-1-1 call around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday of a domestic argument on Valley Road. One of the people involved in the argument reportedly threatened the other with a handgun.

The standoff is still on-going as of 8 p.m. The Maine State Police tactical team has arrived at the scene to try to get the suspect to surrender.

Traffic is being diverted on Route 35 near the intersection west of Route 118.