SCARBOROUGH, Maine — There are major traffic delays in Scarborough the morning of Monday, Sept. 30.

Scarborough Police say the delay started at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Oak Hill.

In a Facebook post, police said the traffic signals in the area need emergency maintenance.

Oak Hill is one of Scarborough's busiest traffic areas.



Police and Fire officials will be on the scene to direct traffic, but police say try to avoid the area if possible.

They aren't sure how long the work will take.