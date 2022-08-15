Traffic Alert: Route 113 closed in Baldwin

Pequawket Trail is currently closed in the area of Rocky Dunn Road due to a motor vehicle accident, a release says.

BALDWIN, Maine — According to a news release issued by Cumberland County Regional Communications, a road closure has been announced for Route 113, also known as Pequawket Trail, in Baldwin.

Pequawket Trail is currently closed in the area of Rocky Dunn Road due to a motor vehicle accident, the release says.

The release reports the road is expected to remain closed for the next three to four hours. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

