Update: Child dead after South Paris fire

The five-year-old's name and cause of death were not immediately released.

PARIS, Maine — A five-year-old boy died Tuesday in a house fire at 31 Nichol St. in South Paris.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said the woman and her three children, a five-year-old boy and two girls ages three and nine months, were inside the house the family rented.

The woman was able to get the two girls out, but not the boy. He was found unresponsive in the house by fire crews and taken to the hospital where he died, Moss said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. More information is expected to be released on Wednesday.

The office of the state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy Wednesday.

The Paris, West Paris, Oxford, Poland, Norway, Otisfield, Buckfield, Hebron and Mechanic Falls fire departments responded to the call. The Paris Police Department, Oxford Police Department, and Pace Ambulance also assisted.