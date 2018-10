PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Commuters will need to plan some extra time to get to work and school Thursday morning as the Casco Bay Bridge will be down to one lane southbound.

Maine Dept. of Transportation spokesman Ted Talbot said a motor that controls the lift of the Casco Bay Bridge burned out Wednesday night and was being replaced Thursday morning.

Traffic will be down to one lane southbound only from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Thursday.

