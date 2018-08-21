ETNA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A tractor-trailer hauling frozen potatoes overturned along Interstate 95 in Etna Tuesday morning, according to state police.

Police say Donald Greenwood, 55, of Ellsworth, overcorrected his steering wheel and flipped on the southbound breakdown lane.

Greenwood was not injured in the crash, which occurred at mile 167 in Etna around 9:30 am.

The crash reduced the south bound interstate to one lane.

Troopers were investigating the crash, while crews were off loading the potatoes into early this afternoon.

