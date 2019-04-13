CONWAY, N.H. — Less than two weeks after the freak accident that killed a Maine State Police trooper, another tractor-trailer lost its wheels while driving in New Hampshire.

On Friday, April 12 around 5:20 a.m., N.H. State Police were notified by the Conway Police Department that a tractor-trailer lost its wheels at the intersection of Route 302 and Route 113.

Michael Tuttle, 63, of Swanton, Vt. was driving the 2014 Freightliner and towing a 2007 Utility trailer, operated by Lily Transportation Corp. of Needham, Mass.

The trailer was carrying 45,000 pounds of animal feed coming from Richford, Vt. During the trip, the stud bolts holding wheels together on the trailer became stripped, causing two wheels to fall off. They were found about 2.5 miles away from where the truck was stopped.

No one was injured in the incident, and no property was damaged. Lily Transportation Corp. was issued a summons for equipment violation.

The report comes less than two weeks after a similar incident in Maine when wheels separated from a logging truck on I-95 and hit Maine State Police Det. Benjamin Campbell.

Campbell died as a result of his injuries.

N.H. State Police are reminding commercial motor vehicle drivers about the importance of making pre-trip inspections before driving.

N.H. State Police